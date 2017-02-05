St. Alban’s to hold Celtic-style evening prayer service Feb. 12

Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church invites the community to attend a Celtic-style evening prayer service called Selah at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Selah is a worship service that combines silent prayer, simple choruses and hymns with readings from Scripture and prayers in the Christian Celtic tradition. The word “selah” is likely a musical term found in the Psalms meaning “to pause or rest.”

The Selah will be led by Jeff Johnson, who also is also known for his Celtic Christmas Concerts. Refreshments will follow the service.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds. For more information call the Church at 425-778-0371 or email at StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com.