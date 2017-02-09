State of the City: Upbeat Earling cites strong economy, urges caution for future

1 of 8

“We still ain’t Deadmonds anymore,” exclaimed Mayor Dave Earling, harking back to his remarks of one year ago as he kicked off his 2017 State of the City address. “And I am very proud of this fact. Yes, it’s hard to find a parking space these days, but it’s a visible reminder that we’ve brought a new prosperity, resilience and vitality to our community.”

Pointing out that despite being “a city in the middle of a major metropolitan region that stretches from Marysville to Dupont to Fall City to Kitsap County,” the Mayor stressed that Edmonds has successfully maintained its “desired and cherished small downtown atmosphere.”

Moving into regional growth issues, Earling pointed out that by 2035, the Puget Sound regional population will grow from 3.8 million to 5 million. In that same time frame, Edmonds will add 5,500 to its census rolls, which means that the community will need to be ready with an estimated 1,200 new housing units and 1,000 new jobs, “all in a city that we think of as pretty much built out,” Earling said.

As evidence, he referred to statistics showing 109 housing starts in Edmonds in 2005 as compared with 43 in 2016. “We need to tackle this problem now,” he added. “This is not the time to procrastinate.”

As an example of how the community is meeting this challenge, Earling referred to the new buildings occupying the old U.S. Post Office site at Second and Main and a new combined residential/office/retail development in the works for Westgate. These two projects combined will offer 142 new residential units, with some in the Westgate development renting at below market, creating a pool of affordable housing for low-income tenants.

“I see this as the beginning of a renaissance in Westgate,” Earling said, “that will help move it toward our goal of a vibrant, cohesive, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.”

Moving to Highway 99, the mayor zeroed in on the Highway 99 Sub-Area Plan, one overarching goal of which is to weave the three main “anchors” of car dealerships on the south section, the International District in the middle, and the medical complex on the north into a cohesive neighborhood characterized by a mix of office space, residential units over retail establishments, pedestrian-friendly enhancements and improved access to transportation.

“This area offers what may be our best opportunity to really focus on our goal to increase the supply of affordable housing in Edmonds,” Earling added.

Earling next highlighted some of Edmonds’ major successes in the past year. After some preliminary remarks citing the continued strong economy, new businesses setting up shop in Edmonds, and the strong business and residential construction activity, he cited the new 228th Street Connector project, an $8 million joint effort with the City of Mountlake Terrace, that is leading the way in facilitating east-west traffic flow.

“For years our focus had been on north-south traffic flow, helping people get to and from metropolitan Seattle,” he said. “But in recent years business and population growth in South Snohomish County has made clear the need for easing east-west travel. With the advent of light rail this has become even more evident, with more commuters, shoppers, students and others needing better access to the new rail stations and other destinations within the South County area.”

Closer to home, Earling highlighted the recently-completed Edmonds Fishing Pier rehab, which will add 40 years to the life of the facility. He pointed out that the State of Washington, which currently owns the pier, is looking to sell it to the City of Edmonds, an opportunity he “hopes the [city] council will seriously consider sometime this year.”

Citing the completion of contract negotiations with Fire District 1, Earling pointed out that the new agreement ensures advanced life support staff at all three Edmonds fire stations rather than just the downtown facility, all at a “savings of $1.3 million.”

Other successes mentioned by the mayor include the Civic Field Master Plan, “a legacy for future generations,” reinstating the Edmonds Police Street Crimes Unit, part of which includes placing an officer at Edmonds-Woodway High School as a way to address small problems before they become big ones, and the proposed Edmonds Street Waterfront Connector. The connector project is aimed at providing the long-sought solution to achieving reliable 24/7 access to the waterfront west of the railroad tracks.

Describing the proposal as “brilliant,” Earling praised the connector as a solution that combines affordability, aesthetics in keeping with community standards, and enhanced walkability while solving the problem of reliable emergency waterfront access.

“You can’t tell someone who’s having a heart attack to hang on till the crossing clears,” he quipped.

Moving on to challenges facing Edmonds in 2017 and beyond, Earling first focused on the question of how to pay for projects like Civic Field, and the Waterfront Connector while continuing to provide ongoing street maintenance and the host of other services provided by local government.

Pointing out that in the past, items like street resurfacing and the Police Street Crimes Unit were deferred or eliminated as budget-saving tools, he spoke of the need to look for alternative funding methods in advance of possible future financial downturns. Showing charts illustrating how these downturns historically occur in 8- to 12-year cycles, and that we are now in the ninth year of good financial times, he stressed the need for caution, restraint, and being prepared for future economic slumps.

“You may get sick of me talking about caution,” he said. “But at least you know I’m careful with your money!”

Earling also pointed to three major issues the city needs to tackle in the near future: homelessness, mental health and drug abuse. As a example, he noted that the city is contracting with the City of Lynnwood “to provide a social worker who can assist with certain community social issues. I trust that this will form the starting point for addressing these serious problems in our community.”

Finally, Earling highlighted several projects in progress around town that are being funded and organized by community members and groups. He cited the Veterans Plaza project planned for outside the Public Safety Complex at 5th and Bell, pointing to the more than $570,000 in cash or pledges raised for this project that will allow it to be built and completed later this year.

He also mentioned the new waterfront Community Center/Senior Center, which is generating considerable donations and pledges although more is needed to make it a reality

“Both of these projects demonstrate how the community can and will come together and help financially on important projects,” he added.

Summing up, the Mayor stressed that while Edmonds currently enjoys good economic times, “changes are coming and we need to be prepared.” Paramount among these, the mayor said, is the challenge of growth.

“Where will we find 1,200 new housing units and 1,000 jobs to serve the additional 5,500 people expected to join our community by 2035?” he asked. “Well, we are addressing those issues right now. With a truly great staff and a group of city council members who understand we must plan ahead for the future and then take action, we can and will move the community forward. Will we ever fall short? Of course! But we are here to do good work.”

Pointing out that this work is not just within the borders of Edmonds, Earling went on to say that “our staff and council members are hard at work, participating in key regional boards and projects. They are focused on causing influence on those boards and commissions to represent our community. That continued regional effort will be key to our further successes.”

The mayor reflected on a T-shirt he saw in an airport a few months back which said, “Leave it better than when you arrived.”

“For me this was a very powerful message,” he said. “I believe this simple message is one we all strive to practice in our everyday lives. Whether it is with your family, your profession, service clubs, or friendships, we all want to leave the condition better. I can tell you the staff, council and I work to improve our city every day. We all want to leave it better than when we arrived.

“In conclusion, as I say at every State of the City presentation, I am pleased and proud to be the Mayor of Edmonds, Washington and thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel