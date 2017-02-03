Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, who will remain on the board. Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley was named vice chair and Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson was named secretary by their peers on the transit board.

Wright represents the County Council’s Third District, which includes Edmonds.

“I look forward to working closely with Councilmember Wright as we continue to bring new transit service to Snohomish County as part of the solution to regional traffic congestion,” said Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Rev. M. Christopher Boyer was introduced as a board alternate representing large cities. Boyer was initially appointed to the Lynnwood City Council in December of 2012 and was elected to the position in 2013. Boyer became pastor of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lynnwood in 2005, following a 27-year theater career as an actor, director, technician, administrator and educator.