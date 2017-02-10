Tennis, basketball instruction for kids at Frances Anderson Center

Edmonds Parks and Recreation is offering the following sports instruction for kids in the Frances Anderson Center gym:

M&M Sports Tennis Program

Learn the basics of tennis in a fun and interactive environment. Classes are $90 on Thursdays 3/9-4/13 and in Frances Anderson Center Gym. Ages 3-5 are 10-10:30 a.m., ages 5-7 are 4-4:45 p.m. and ages 7-10 are 5-5:45 p.m.

Skyhawks Hoopster Tots

Includes a variety of games to develop balance, movement and basketball skills. Classes are $79 on Tuesdays 2/21-3/21. Grasshoopers ages 2.5-3 are 10-10:50 a.m., Froggies ages 3-4 are 10-10:50 a.m. and Rabbits ages 4-5 are 11-11:50 a.m.

All equipment is provided. For more information on either program, call 425-771-0230.