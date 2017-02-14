Three-day estate sale in Emerald Hills Feb. 16-18

1 of 10

The Assistance League of Everett is sponsoring a large three-day estate sale in Edmonds’ Emerald Hills neighborhood Feb. 16-18.

Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16-17, ,and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1223 Highland Dr., Edmonds.



Here are just a few of the items for sale: Wurlitzer baby grand piano with PlayerDisc system; dining room table with 12 chairs; china hutch; Asian room divider/screen; 2 beautiful white couches; accent tables, lamps and rugs; large selection of Spode Christmas tree pattern china & glassware; vintage and newer silver plate & crystal pieces including Glass Eye Studio items; kitchen & housewares; linens; Christmas items; informal dining table with 6 chairs; Craftsman style couch, chairs, table & swivel bookcase; Fischer Cavalier pool table; 4 bar stools, bar ware, refrigerator; wicker furniture; silk trees; antique full size & queen size bedroom sets; Invacare Reliant 450 lift w/sling; inflatable pool toys; patio furniture; cement planters.

Buyer is responsible for moving heavy items. Cash/debit/credit are accepted (no checks).

