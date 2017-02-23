Time to sign up for Edmonds School District’s carpentry and house construction class

Attention Edmonds School District high school students: It’s time sign up for the district’s Carpentry and House Construction Class

This elective class is part of the CTE (Career and Technical Education) program headed up by Mark Madison and has been supported by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood for the past 42 years, said the Rotary Club’s Ken Peirce.

It is an intra-district program and accepts students from all five district high schools who will be sophomore students in September.

The class is a block class, during the 5th and 6th periods, and runs for the entire school year. All students are provided bus transportation to and from their high school to either Mountlake Terrace High School or the job site.

Students achieving a B or better in the class can earn up to 21 college credits through the Tech Prep program at Edmonds Community College.

According to a Rotary Club announcement, the building construction program prepares students for: