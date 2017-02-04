Update: Two children die in 1-5 crash that caused nine-mile backup Friday

1 of 2

Updated at 12:40 a.m. Saturday with additional details.

Two girls, ages 12 and 2, died following a three-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest Friday afternoon.

The crash, which happened at 3:17 p.m., caused a nine-mile backup during the Friday evening commute. At one time, three left lanes were blocked, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the children were riding in a Nissan minivan driven by a 43-year-old Marysville man. The minivan was following a Ford F250 pickup, and both had slowed for traffic just south of the 164th Street overpass when a Chrysler sedan crashed into the minivan from behind, pushing it into the pickup truck.

The 12-year-old in the minivan died at the scene while a 2-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to Seattle’s Harborvew Medical Center, the State Patrol said. Two other children in the van, boys ages 5 and 7, were also taken to Harborview. The minivan’s driver and a 39-year-old female passenger from Everett were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old Lake Stevens man, and the 52-year-old Federal Way woman driving the Chrysler weren’t injured, the State Patrol said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.