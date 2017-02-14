Verdant to offer class Feb. 16 on using food and lifestyle to manage blood pressure

Verdant Health is offering a fun and interactive free workshop this week on ways to manage your blood-pressure through food, activity and lifestyle.

The workshop will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Verdant (4710 196th St. S.W.) and will be led by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Exercise Physiologist with Sound Dietitians LLC.

Blood-pressure screenings, weight and waist measurements will be provided, and participants will have an opportunity for a brief session with an RDN to discuss how nutrition can play a role in managing their blood pressure. Food samples, recipes and helpful handouts will be provided.

This free class takes at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Pre-registration is required at verdanthealth.org/events.