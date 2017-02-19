Volunteer open house at Cascadia Art Museum Feb. 25

Cascadia Art Museum will be hosting its first volunteer open house between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

You can learn from veteran volunteers about volunteer opportunities that include Admission Desk and Museum Store, Gallery Attendant, Docent, Special Events and Education Outreach.

For more details about the open house, visit the Museum’s Facebook event page.

The museum is dedicated to the legacy of the Northwest, and features paintings, prints, photography and sculpture created exclusively by artists active in the Northwest during the mid-19th through the mid-20th centuries.

Cascadia Art Museum is located in Edmonds at 190 Sunset Ave. #E and is open year-round between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Learn more at the museum’s website.