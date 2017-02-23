Want to learn more about Japan Sister City events? Meet-and-greet Feb. 27

The Edmonds Sister City Commission invites anyone interested in learning more about Japan or helping coordinate community events to attend a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Frances Anderson Center.

Attendees can meet the commissioners and find out more at this casual gathering. Plans for activities in 2017 include a student exchange to Japan, an anime festival, family programs and classroom visits.

The meeting will be in Room 123 of the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

For more information, contact the commission at 425-771-0247 or sister.city@edmondswa.gov.