After apartment is trashed during SWAT team standoff, Edmonds man asks for help

An Edmonds man and his son living in the apartment that was severely damaged during a five-hour police standoff with an armed man March 11 have started a GoFundMe account to assist with lodging and other expenses.

Timothy Sean Danaher said he was at a conference in Ocean Shores Saturday when a former co-worker “in a drug-induced psychosis” forced his way into Danaher’s apartment located in the 20900 block of 76th Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. March 11. Danaher’s 18-year-old son Ryan Grayson was home at the time of the break-in and the suspect ordered him to leave the apartment at gunpoint, Danaher said.

The suspect, who used to be Danaher’s supervisor when both men worked at Burger King five years ago, knew where Danaher lived because he and other co-workers had helped Danaher move into the apartment. “He was a good guy, had a live-in girlfriend and was raising a son, a family guy,” Danaher said of the suspect. He added, however, that the two weren’t well-acquainted and didn’t stay in touch after Danaher left Burger King.

The 44-year-old Danaher, who now works as an apprentice electrician for Home Run Electric, said he heard about the standoff as it was happening. A friend who still works at Burger King — which is located a few blocks south of the apartment — called him at Ocean Shores. Danaher didn’t realize his apartment specifically was involved until he received a phone call from his son.

When Danaher returned home, he discovered his apartment was uninhabitable. First, there was the damage done by the suspect. After breaking in, he locked the door and trashed nearly every room in the apartment, throwing food on the floor, turning over a bed and punching a hole in the wall. Then, there was the damage from the North Metro SWAT team, which was called in after Edmonds police investigating the disturbance discovered the suspect had a gun.

In an effort to get the suspect to leave the residence, officers deployed stun grenades and tear gas inside the apartment. Near the end of the standoff, the suspect pointed his weapon at officers and a SWAT team member fired shots into the building.

There were no injuries and the 37-year-old suspect, who surrendered soon after the shots were fired, was booked into Snohomish County Jail later that evening on a first-degree burglary charge. But the damage to the apartment was significant, including broken windows, bullet holes and a lingering chemical smell that seeped into the furniture, electronics and clothing. Two leather couches, purchased just last month, were ruined. Danaher said that and his son have already washed their clothing three times and the smell still lingers. He has visited his apartment daily and said that while the odor “dissipates day by day,” he can only stay a few minutes before coughing and feeling ill.

Edmonds police connected Danaher with local non-profit organizations, which assisted with two nights’ lodging — Sunday and Monday — at a nearby motel. And a third night was provided through an emergency fund at Westgate Chapel. But after Tuesday night, Danaher said, “we are homeless.” Danaher doesn’t have renters insurance, and said the landlord who owns the apartment isn’t sure how much of the cleanup his own insurance will cover. Danaher filed a claim at Edmonds City Hall for damages related to the police standoff, and he was visited by an insurance adjuster who told him the city “can’t cover the damages, that police were doing their job.”

“Unfortunately the fact is that I’m the victim, it was my house and it got destroyed,” Danaher said.

Edmonds Police Department spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said that police are still reviewing the situation. Meanwhile, Danaher said that friends suggested he create the GoFundMe account to assist with a short-term hotel stay and with the first and last month’s rent and deposit required to move into a new apartment.”I am not one who likes to ask for help so I am swallowing my pride and doing this because I really need the help,” Danaher wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Thank you so much.”

