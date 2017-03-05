Reminder: Animal intuitive to conduct classes in Edmonds starting March 8

Two sessions on animal communications are scheduled in Edmonds in March and April, conducted by Darcy Pariso, an animal intuitive for Martha Norwalk’s Animal World on KKNW 1150 AM and columnist for New Spirit Journal.

Both will be at the Daylight Healing Center, 7907 212th St, #101, Edmonds.

Animals: Our Teachers & Mirrors, is set for Wednesday, March 8, 7-9 p.m. “What is your animal friend trying to show you and why? Could his issue be yours? Is he living his life purpose? How can you help him feel more useful? Cost is $29.

Talk to the Animals, Animal Communication 101 and 102 will be Saturday, April 1 and April 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn to connect, work with behavior issues, problem solve, life purpose/jobs, tips to work with your own animals and more. Class 102 focuses on medical intuition, problem-solving, end of life, grief, animals in spirit. Cost is $99/class or $175/both.

To register or learn more, go to: www.darcypariso.com/events.