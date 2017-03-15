Artfully Edmonds: Array of arts possibilities bloom with the arrival of spring

The City of Edmonds has the distinction of being home to a number of grande women of the arts, and after featuring watercolorist Alice Owen, jewelry designer Eva Ingraham, Tracy Felix and countless other women in this column over the past three years – we have the joy of now featuring the achievements of d’Elaine Johnson, thanks to a tip from news colleague Janette Turner:

Celebrating d’Elaine Johnson

Thursday, March 16

3-4 p.m.

Edmonds Community College

Meadowdale Hall, Room 102

20000 68th Ave. W.

The community is invited to a birthday celebration and commemoration of the 1,000th painting by local artist d”Elaine Johnson, 83, who began her career in the arts 60 years ago.

A frequent attendee of the Edmonds Arts Summit and countless other arts forums, Ms. Johnson found her way to Edmonds circuitously. From Puyallup, to Seattle’s University of Washington, then Edmonds’ Five Corners to a home with one of the city’s more expansive Sound vistas, she continued an almost daily regimen of art.

Her avocation for art began “in the embryo stage,” she says in her biographical video. A participant in Edmonds’ Art Studio Tours, she paints under the banner “Pisces Studio,” homage to her love of the water.

“I paint the imaginative, unseen part of the sea,” she explains, saying that she “was one of the first women scuba divers.” Most of her work reflects her ardor, as you will see.

Reservations and also requests for additional information concerning this tribute event may be directed to Kriss Evanson, EdCC, 425.640.1019.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk Edmonds

reflects a Celtic theme this month

Map of participating gallery spaces

Cole Gallery

107 5th Ave. S.

Gallery owner Denise Cole is celebrating this month’s AWE Celtic theme with the music of Melanie Brauer and her Celtic trio.

But the tribute to the Irish is not all that Cole is observing. It was 10 years ago that Cole and her husband Rich opened the doors to Cole Gallery (107 5th Ave.)

One of the energetic forces behind Art Walk Edmonds and the Edmonds’ art scene, Cole invites the community to her gallery for a sip of champagne and some Edmonds-Kind-Of Camaraderie on Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

– – – –

Gallery North

401 Main St.

The Small Works Show continues through March at Edmonds’ oldest cooperative gallery.

In addition to showcasing the work of Erika Sheehan, Susan Swapp, Melinda O’Malley and may other participants in this year’s show, the gallery welcomes its newest member: Jackie Gilbert.

Of her art studies, Ms. Gilbert says, “I have studied art at Florida Atlantic University, The Gage in Seattle, and under many amazing mentors. I paint in both acrylic and oils in both impressionist and abstract styles however, I feel like most true self when I blend the two. Fun fact: I was the first westerner to study at the Central Museum of Kazakhstan in 1995.”

– – –

– – – –

Community-centric AWE shines at ARTspot where owner Tracy Felix continues her campaign of generosity. Tracy has chosen the YWCA as the beneficiary of her HEARTspot Fund this month.

Patrons of her delightful art supplies store who purchase a “Nasty Woman” pendant from artist Barbara Wyatt will be helping Tracy making a donation to the YWCA through HEARTspot. Ask Tracy about this inspiring project!

– – – –

Sell Out Alert! Tickets Go On Sale

On Thursday, March 16 for:

Breakfast with the Curator

Moments with David F. Martin

Sunday, April 9

10 a.m.

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

190 Sunset Ave.

Join Edmonds’ popular curator David F. Martin for an informal Cascadia Art Museum gathering in conversation about the art museum’s newest featured exhibition: Botanical Exuberance: Trees and Flowers in Northwest Art.

This special limited-attendance event includes coffee, light refreshments and an opportunity to engage David after what will be, no doubt, an informative – and fun! – morning tour of CAM.

Martin offers a unique perspective on this exhibition, not only because he curated it, but because he knew many of the artists as friends and is able to share anecdotes about their work and personal lives.

From the 19th century and even through today, local artists have used floral and tree motifs in their work in various mediums. This exhibition will examine select local artists work, and discuss artist groups who used the Northwest flora as subject matter, such as the internationally renowned Seattle Camera Club.

Artfully Edmonds encourages you to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to gain insight into some of the most intriguing art ever created in the Northwest; while sharing your own observations and experiences with the curator.

Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for non-members. This event will be offered Free for those holding Patron (and above) memberships. Call 425-336-4809 for tickets.

– – – –

Artist Reception for Terri Shinn

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation

Edmonds Arts Commission

Frances Anderson Center

Foundation gallery space

700 Main St.

The public is invited to meet and chat with artist Terri Shinn at a reception in the gallery during Art Walk Edmonds. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

Ms. Shinn’s exhibit features mixed media and is titled, Exploring Structures through Color and Texture.

We are told by the Edmonds Arts Commission, “The pieces [in this exhibit] incorporate elements of Shinn’s love of fiber with her new-found infatuation of other mediums and found objects. Whether it is with hand-dyed threads and fabrics, or painting with acrylics, each work plays with different kinds of structures, textures and color combinations.”

“Experimentation is an essential part of my art process, and I look to my sense of humor and outlook on life for inspiration,” says Shinn. “I especially enjoy the discovery process while playing with a multitude of materials, experimenting with different textures, and tackling new techniques.”

A resident of Snohomish for more than 20 years, Shinn’s work is featured in numerous books, regional and national exhibits, as well as in private and public collections. In 2005 she was named the “Snohomish County Artist of the Year,” and juried into the international show, “Quilt Visions 2012: Brainstorm.” Shinn previously served on the Arts Council of Snohomish County.

Regular EAFF gallery hours are Monday thru Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the artist, visit www.terrishinn.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, March 17

7 p.m.

Hot Java, Cool Jazz

Paramount Theatre

911 Pine St.

We think it’s so cool that both Mountlake Terrace High School and Edmonds- Woodway High School (EWHS) are once again participating in Starbuck’s-sponsored high profile event, Hot Java, Cool Jazz.

For tickets, contact Bonnie at bonnie.fyzlewicz@gmail.com

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, March 23

8 p.m.

Leaving Iowa

Driftwood Players at James Wade Theatre

March 23-April 2

Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Edmonds Driftwood Players announces its next TIPs (Theater of Intriguing Possibilities) offering for the 2016/17 season, Leaving Iowa.

This award winning play, by Tim Clue and Spike Manton was nominated “Best New Play in the Country” by the Detroit Free Press and one of SoCal Theater’s “10 Most Memorable Moments of the Year” after its run at the Laguna Playhouse.

The Players’ run of this production will spotlight the acting talents of Cristin Fenzel, Robert Hankins, Rebecca Parker O’Neil, Bonnie Ronan, Justin Tinsley and James Lee Wilson.

Director Eric Bischoff writes about family road trips, “the bonding that occurred during those road trips was rarely appreciated at the time. It could be many years before we truly understood what we had done and what we had.”

If you’ve ever been in a car with your family headed out on the road – this show is for you!

A Contest! Say “Cheese!”

The Players are announcing a Family Vacation Photo Contest! Turn in your favorite, funniest, and best family vacation photos for a chance to win four free tickets to see Leaving Iowa. Details listed here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, March 25

5:30 p.m.

Cuba, here we come!

Havana Nights

Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters Event

Nile Country Club

6601 244th St. S.W.

You will only have a couple more opportunities to cheer on, throw in, and shout out our local EWHS students who, on Saturday, April 1 are on their way to Cuba for a 9-day opportunity to check out the Caribbean beat and represent the best of Edmonds’ future.

Step up and help by enjoying this evening celebration, or donating to the cause in our own special way.

Details are at the EWHS Music website. Click! Click!

– – – –

My Edmonds News steps up!

Publisher Teresa Wippel announced this past month her intention to donate to the traveling expenses of getting our two local high schools, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Woodway 10 percent of all subscription income and donations made to My Edmonds News, through April 30. Please support our efforts to bring topical, in-depth reporting, and also Edmonds-area youth, by clicking this link and giving today.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday/Sunday

March 24/25

Kids!

Rocky Of the Rainforest

Directed by Carlotta Rojas

Holy Rosary 8th Grade, performing in the school gymnasium

770 Aloha St.

Slapstick tunes! Riotous jungle excitement! Jokes coming out of the trees! (Literally!)

Rocky of the Rainforest is a kids’ delight. Enjoy the antics as “Larry Livermore” frantically searches for an unknown actor to play the jungle man part in his upcoming production, Archie of the Amazon.

Silly script! Puns! Alliterations! All the word play that Artfully Edmonds loves so much.

We all know that Edmonds’ kids get their stage chops early in life. Come and see where it all begins – Edmonds schools, with Edmonds educators.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Hot Box Office Offerings

As reported in the March 10 edition of My Edmonds News, patrons of Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) will notice a $2 per-ticket fee addition to the bottom line of their ECA ticket purchases.

The community surely has noticed an uptick in the quality of shows being brought to our premier stage, (and an increase in Artfully Edmonds’ Sell Out Alert warnings) thanks to the scouting efforts of ECA’s Executive Director Joe McIalwain and involvement of the ECA Board.

This increase will ensure financial viability of this event showcase according to news accounts.

– – – –

Saturday, March 25

11 a.m.

Kids!

Kamikaze Fireflies

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

– – –

“If you don’t like the show, you can punch us!” invite the Kamikaze Fireflies!

The Kamikaze Fireflies – a Los Angeles-based, two-person Vaudeville smack down recently featured on America’s Got Talent is returning to Edmonds to continue their successful run.

Things get crazy-wazy when these two nationally known stars begin spinning gigantic metal cubes, juggling, stilt-walking, performing daring stunts, breathing fire, or breaking into contortionist backbends.

Artfully Edmonds treated the grandchildren to this spectacle last year and can attest – their performances incite awe and laughter from the whole family.

ECA makes it so easy to get tickets. Just click on this link.

– – – –

Saturday, March 25

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Hawaiian Slack Key

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

In less than two weeks, slack key guitar duo Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson will appear on the ECA stage joined by Moanalani Beamer, who will add hula and Hawaiian chants to the program enhancing the musical texture of ancient Hawaiian music forms.

“Slack key musician Keola Beamer is a Hawaiian legend who has stretched the boundaries of slack key guitar music while remaining true to the soul of its deeply Hawaiian roots,” offers the ECA ticket office by way of introducing the possibilities of the evening.

His musical partner Jeff Peterson is a rising star in the upcoming generation of slack key players who “uses the style’s open tunings to explore multiple genres with ease and flair”.

Their music will showcase the beauty of Hawaiian music as it reflects its native land, the range of Hawai‘i’s many cultural influences, and the complexity of technique that has shaped the distinctively resonant sounds of Hawai‘i.

~ ~ ~ ~

April’s Coming Attractions

April 7-30

Female of the Species

by Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Eric Lewis

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

(upper level of Firdale Shopping Plaza)

Synopsis:

Margot Mason, a pioneer in the woman’s movement of the 1970s, wrote numerous best sellers; now thirty years later, she suffers from writer’s block.

Molly, an unannounced visitor to the home of the writer offers an apparent solution. But as the two engage each other, Molly produces a gun and informs Margot of her real intention for the visit — murder.

The motive: The best-selling author has ruined the younger woman’s life.

Let’s hear it for “wicked comedy”, which is how the Phoenix Theatre publicist characterizes this play by Joanna Murray-Smith. “A storyline that deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce proving that the female of the species is deadlier (as well as funnier) than the male.”

Talented cast members include Debra Rich Gettleman, Arin Larsen, David Bailey, Dennis Moore, and Nick Horiatis

Tickets are available through tptedmonds.org or call 206-533-2000.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 22

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Dancing with Our Stars!

An ECA benefit

410 4th Ave. N.

Dancing With Our Stars will pair six Edmonds civic celebrities with professional dancers who will teach them their moves, costume them, videotape their in-training dance step bloopers (just like on TV!)

Would you want your dazzling dance steps to be judged by celebrity judges Mayor Dave Earling. . . or dance studio owner, Leanne Shelton?

Well that is exactly what brave soles David Arista, Susan Dunn, Jennifer Gregerson, Ashraf Hasham, Joe McIalwain and Wendy Becker Poischbeg have signed up for!

Tickets for what promises to be the talk of the town event are available at this link.

– – – –

Sunday, April 23

7:30 p.m.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

Ensemble Concert

A season of classical music continues with the CSO Ensemble Concert on the afternoon of April 23 at the Edmonds United Methodist Church (828 Caspers St.) featuring performances by Cascade Symphony ensembles in an intimate setting.

The final full orchestra concert of the season, Pictures at an Exhibition will be performed on May 8 and will feature cellist Meeka Quan DiLorenzo, who will perform the Haydn C Major Cello Concerto. In addition to the title work by Mussorgky, the May program includes Marche Slave by Tchaikovsky.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. She is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.