Artfully Edmonds: ECA prepares to roll out the red carpet for its 11th Season

Wednesday, May 31 Preview:

Here’s a look at the evening’s schedule:

5:30 pm

Meet & Mingle in the lobby with light refreshments and a no-host bar.

Explore the auditorium seating and ‘sample’ different seat choices.

6:30 pm

ECA’s 2017-2018 Season Reveal!

7:00 pm

Complimentary coffee & cookies in the lobby.

Learn about Full Season, 8+ and 5+ Subscriptions.

Receive a special access code to make single ticket purchases beginning Friday, June 2 before they go on sale to the general public on June 9.

Reservations for this ECA 11th Season Preview can be arranged by way of this link.

As the box office opens for the full season packages, and 8- and 5-ticket packets, My Edmonds News will make that information available to our readers.

Now, for what’s happening this week. . .

~ ~ ~ ~

Sell Out Alert!

Call the ECA box office for ticket availability

Thursday, March 30

7:30 p.m.

Lila Downs

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

A full house of ECA patrons will begin their week by taking in the performance of singer/songwriter Lila Downs.

Born in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Lila’s style reflects the ranchera music of Mexico and South America, but the versatile musician also includes American folk, jazz, blues and hip-hop in her repertoire. Ms. Downs is currently working on her ninth album.

Many of her lyrics focus on issues relating to social justice, and often tell the stories of the workers who migrate from rural Mexico to work in the U.S.

Although tickets for Lila’s performance are very limited at press time, call the ECA box office at 425-275-9595 and ask to be placed on the ticket availability list for her performance.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, March 30

8 p.m.

Leaving Iowa

The Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Remember car bingo? Who has to sit on the hump caused by the axle? Auto license speller and billboard after billboard advertising Burma-Shave.

You know where you are, right? You’re in the 1960s (or before!) sitting in the back seat of your parents’ car on a driving vacation.

Re-live those special times in Tim Clue and Spike Manton’s corny-but-charming play Leaving Iowa, directed by Eric Bischoff.

My Edmonds News was in attendance for opening night last week and filed this review.

Grab your siblings – or any friends who have siblings – and celebrate the time-honored question, “Are we there yet, daddy?” Tickets available at the Driftwood box office.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Limited Engagement!

Friday/ Saturday

March 31/ April 1

7 p.m.

Drama: The Insanity of Mary Girard

Mountlake Terrace High School

21801 44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace

With student Harmony Towles playing the lead, Mountlake Terrace High School will present The Insanity of Mary Girard this weekend.

Synopsis from Samuel French: The Insanity of Mary Girard was first produced at The Painted Bride Art Center by Theatre Center Philadelphia on July 4, 1976.

Storyline: In 1790, Mary Girard is committed to an asylum. After Mary became pregnant by another man, her husband had her declared legally insane. Now, Mary sits in a chair as the “furies” dance around and impersonate people from her past.

By the end of this haunting and highly theatrical piece, she has grown rather convincingly into her diagnosis.

All seats $5. Tickets at the door.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, March 31 ~ 9:30 p.m. and

Saturday, April 1 ~ 5:45 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre finishes The Fringe this weekend. Be there!

~ ~ ~ ~

Shop til you drop!

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Viva Diva Vintage

Edmonds Masonic Lodge

515 Dayton Ave.

Objects d’Art, music and entertainment are on the slate this Saturday, April 1 for those who long for the days of retro, vintage, and mid-century before those terms were traded as currency among collectors.

In a series of nine 2017 dates, Maureen Garberding and her husband Johnny Gargano, owners of Viva Productions, which provides entertainment and wedding hosting at the Masonic Lodge, are liquidating their massive retro collection, collected over the years.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 1

1-4 p.m.

Inner Reflections

MOSA Museum in the

Bothell Country Village Complex

720 238th St. S.E., Ste I

Bothell

To honor April as Autism Awareness Month, the Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is exhibiting the work of abstract artist and California native Mia Mantegna along with displays of a number of pieces created by artists with autism, including Rey Daoed, Matthew James, Amberly Parker, Peter Randall, Nathan Runge, Oscar Sanchez, Forrest Sargent, and Matt Whittaker.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, April 2

Noon – 6 p.m.

Mini Monets

Children’s Art Display at

Brigid’s Bottleshop

190 Sunset Ave.

A benefit for Seattle Children’s Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund is what Brigid’s Bottleshop has in mind for Sunday.

With artwork created by kids – to benefit kids – each piece of art is hand created by a local blooming artist. One-hundred per cent of the proceeds from the sale of art will help Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Learn more about this benefit at the event page on Facebook.

~ ~ ~ ~

Kids!

Free admission with RSVP!

Tuesday, April 4

11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Adventure Musical Theatre from

5th Avenue Theatre

The Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Don’t miss this theatrical opportunity: Free Boy: The True Story of Master and Slave (Free Boy) will enjoy a special presentation at the Wade James Theater on Tuesday, April 4.

Produced by 5th Avenue Theatre’s Adventure Musical Theatre this play is recommended for students who are at least 7 years old.

Based on the book by Seattle historians Lorraine McConaghy and Judy Bentley, Free Boy takes place in the Washington Territory of 1860 and tells the tale of a harrowing escape by young Charles Mitchell who hides as a stowaway aboard a steamer bound for Victoria, British Columbia. The play chronicles Charles’ journey and the obstacles he faces along the way while dramatizing how Civil War era issues in the United States affected the West Coast. The war’s battlefields were far away but the war’s problems were right here in the Pacific Northwest.

The Driftwood box office says of Free Boy: “This production features engaging music and powerful lyrics and tells a little-known and important piece of the history of the Northwest.

It is a story of hope, risk, perseverance and above all, the quest for freedom.”

Directed by Valerie Curtis Newton, with music directed by Julia Thornton and Steven Tran. The cast includes Riley Brack, Cherisse Martinelli, Aviona Rodriguez-Brown, Nathan Smith, Jordan Taylor, and Nick Michael Watson.

Post-musical workshop

Following the 11 a.m. show, there will be a workshop led by Anya Rudnick of the 5th Avenue Theatre. Sign up for the workshop and explore the story and the themes further, in an interactive format, led by a theatre professional.

About

Since 1994, the Adventure Musical Theater Touring Company has brought the wonder and joy of live musical theater to students throughout Washington State. Adventure Musical Theater musicals engage students through storytelling, song, and dance. All productions are created by local composers and writers.

More information about this Driftwood event is available online at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 7

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Sons of Serendip

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

The Sons of Serendip (SoS) are a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events came together in graduate school at Boston University and auditioned for the ninth season of America’s Got Talent.

The ensemble is shown here in a performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Members of Sons of Serendip include Micah Christian, a teacher from Randolph, Mass. and the lead singer for the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, an attorney from Charlotte, N.C. is pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a performer and cello instructor from Charlotte, is cellist and vocals; and Mason Morton, a teacher from Atlanta, is the harpist.

Main floor tickets are still available – but not for long. Click! Click! to grab your seats.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 8

10 a.m.

Movie: Snow White

Saturday Matinee

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) completes its 2016/17 Saturday Matinee programming with a screening of the classic film Snow White (1916) a week from Saturday.

Snow White will feature a live opening act by Barclay Shelton Dance Centre.

During the screening the score will be provided in the way of live musical accompaniment by local harpist Leslie McMichael, joined on the ECA stage by guest violist Barbara McMichael.

Snow White (1916) is presented as a relaxed, or informal, theatre experience. Developed as part of ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series, the event is designed with accessibility for people with memory loss as a priority. Audience members will be made aware that some patrons may talk or get up during the film – which is just fine.

Theatre house lights are dimmed, never off, so the audience can see and move around if necessary. Although the event is inclusive of patrons with memory loss, the general public – and an all-ages audience – is very welcome. In particular, the series presents an opportunity for family and friends to spend time in an intergenerational setting, and to connect over classic films.

General admission tickets to Snow White are $10. Through Arts for Everyone $2 tickets are available to accommodate low-income families and older adults.

Purchase your tickets online at www.ec4arts.org, by phone at 425.275.9595, or in person at 410 4th Ave N. (Arts for Everyone tickets are available to purchase either by phone or in-person only.)

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 8

7 p.m.

Rainbow City Band in a

Tribute to Anne Kreider-Hughes

In the thrilling finale for Artistic Director Anne Kreider-Hughes, Rainbow City Band performs That’s All Folk!

Some of the world’s best-known and most beautiful music is developed from folk themes handed down from generation to generation – themes that span a wide range of cultures and styles. We are thrilled to present our final concert of the 2016-2017 season, That’s All Folk! featuring some of our favorite folk-inspired concert band music.

Join us for an evening of music from around the globe spanning several generations. Featured composers include Johannes Brahms, Gustav Holst, Percy Grainger, John Barnes Chance and Jan Van der Roost.

Festival seating for this event, tickets at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, April 9

7 p.m.

Sno-King Community Chorale

With Walt Wagner at

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

~ ~ ~ ~

Coming Soon!

Friday, April 14

8 p.m.

Female of the Species

By Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Eric Lewis

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Fresh off The Fringe, The Phoenix is about to raise the curtain on Female of the Species.

You’ll want tickets to this amazing play, based on an actual incident involving the life of British writer Germaine Greer. Annette Bening played the lead in the Geffen Playhouse production. In The Phoenix Theatre production Melanie Calderwood has been selected by director Eric Lewis to play the character “Margot Mason”.

Synopsis:

Thirty years ago, Margot Mason, a pioneer in the women’s movement in the 1970s, wrote numerous best sellers, but now she has writer’s block. Molly, an unannounced visitor, offers an apparent solution. All is seemingly fine until Molly produces a gun and informs Margot that she’s going to kill her because Margot’s writing and public statements have ruined her life.

This wicked comedy deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce proving that the female of the species is deadlier, as well as funnier, than the male.

Besides Calderwood, the Phoenix cast includes Debra Rich Gettleman, Tracey Cahill, David Bailey, Dennis Moore, and Nick Horiatis.

Tickets for what promises to be suspense plus black humor like you’ve never experienced before are available through tptedmonds.org or by calling 206.533.2000.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, April 18

6-8 p.m.

Protest Art

Cascadia Community College

18345 Campus Way NE

Bothell

According to founding faculty member of Cascadia Community College Speech and Mass Communications department, David Ortiz, the college is hosting an art show on Tuesday, April 18 entitled, Protest Art.

The exhibition unveiling and public reception will be held in Mobius Hall.

For additional information about this, and auxiliary events, you may contact Professor Ortiz at Dortiz@cascadia.edu or follow news of this event on Facebook

~ ~ ~ ~

Essentially Ellington

New York in May

The Edmonds Woodway and Mountlake Terrace select jazz ensembles have only a short while as rehearsal schedules go in order to wrap up the financing and playlist details for their May trip to New York to compete in the prestigious Essentially Ellington completion.

Here is the link to the Edmonds Woodway High School Go Fund Me page.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.