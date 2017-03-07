Artfully Edmonds: The sounds of music overtake Edmonds

Shakespeare penned its reference into his verses, and what opera does not refer to it directly? Orchestras are formed, the bands play, and occasionally it — itself — is the main character of novels – such as Mitch Albom’s, The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto. And Edmonds abounds in it.

Music!

Music takes the lead in this week’s installment of Artfully Edmonds, beginning with the upcoming Monday night performance by Cascade Symphony Orchestra.

Monday, March 13

6:30 p.m. Dave Beck Lecture

7:30 p.m. Symphony

Cascade Symphony Orchestra

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will continue its 55th season on Monday, March 13 with a concert entitled, A Violin Festival.

Monday night’s symphony will begin with a pre-concert lecture by KING FM 98.1 radio personality Dave Beck. An award-winning radio host, Beck’s lecture series is delightfully entertaining, filled with backstage secrets, delivered with urbane wit. If you have not begun your CSO evening with Beck – and even if you listen to him on KING FM – you are missing out on a northwest feature that makes any classical music experience unforgettable.

Led by Maestro Michael Miropolsky, the evening’s program introduces three young violinists who were winners of the 2015 Seattle Music Teachers Association Simon-Fiset String Competition: Shintaro Taneda, Kayla Yagi-Bacon, and Takumi Taguch.

They will perform virtuoso violin pieces by Lalo, Wieniawski, Sarasate and Tchaikovsky. Each of these young students has performed frequently as soloist and also ensemble members, and has been recognized for their proficiency and stage presence in numerous competitions.

1 of 3

A Violin Festival will include these selections, chosen by Miropolsky who besides being the music director for Edmonds’ Cascade Symphony Orchestra, holds the John & Carmen Delo Assistant Principal Second Violin chair in the Seattle Symphony. An author, Miropolsky recently released his widely popular memoir, “Theme and Variations: My Life’s Journey,” of which signed copies are available the evening of the symphony.

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov – Overture to The Tsar’s Bride

Edouard Lalo – Symphonie Espagnole, Op. 21

Henryk Wieniawski – Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 22

Pablo de Sarasate – Zapateado, Op. 23, no. 2

Peter Illich Tchaikovsky – Valse-Scherzo for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 34

Antonín Dvořák – Symphony no. 6 in D Major, Opus 60

– – –

“Sold Out”? Au contraire!

Even when a concert is designated as “sold out,” on the Edmonds Center for the Arts or CSO websites there are usually some tickets available on concert night.

At 6:15 p.m. CSO begins a wait list and, as tickets become available, they are distributed according to wait list priority.

So, if you are unable to use your tickets, please return them promptly to the ECA box office for resale. You may request a receipt for tax credit and another music lover can fill your empty seat.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, March 9

6:30 p.m. Cabaret

7:30 p.m. Viewing

2001: A Space Odyssey

Film Cabaret Series!

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Let’s start this weekend off right – a day early and at Edmonds’ most gorgeous, premier setting, with a cabaret featuring hauntingly memorable music, a gathering of friends and one of the best films ever made.

Cabaret at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s cabaret will feature Turnía Quartet, which was created in 2015 by cellist Brad Hawkins, violinist Janet Utterback, and pianist Kristina Henkel to explore contemporary and classical chamber music.

Their ECA performance will include string arrangements of the original film score. Imagine it.

Says the ECA of this Film Series selection, “2001: A Space Odyssey pushed the limits of narrative and special effects toward a meditation on technology and humanity. Based on Arthur C. Clarke’s story, “The Sentinel,” Kubrick and Clarke’s screenplay is structured in four movements. With assistance from special-effects expert Douglas Trumbull, Kubrick spent over two years meticulously creating the most “realistic” depictions of outer space ever seen, greatly advancing cinematic technology for a story expressing grave doubts about technology.”

Tickets for Thursday evening’s cabaret and showing of 2001: A Space Odyssey are available at this ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, March 11

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Pirates of Penzance

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Balcony seating, anyone? You know that, for Pirates of Penzance, you want to see the full stage, every second of the non-stop action, the Tom Foolery and trickery from a sweeping vista, right? Then, balcony seating is perfect.

There are still a smattering of single seats on the main level, and a good selection (if you hurry!) for balcony seating for couples and families.

Does Artfully Edmonds need to remind you – this is a New York production of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies, frolicsome Victorian maidens, and a delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General.”

Last call for tickets at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, March 11

7-9 p.m.

Magical Strings – Celtic

Marysville Opera House

1225 3rd Street, Marysville

You’ve missed getting a seat for Pirates in Penzance in Edmonds? Then, make it on up to Marysville for Celtic music.

Playbill

Three generations of the “Magical Strings” Boulding family will set the stage ablaze with Irish dancing, lively fiddling, soulful songs and dynamic sounds reminiscent of the lush green Irish landscape.

Celtic harps and hammered dulcimers will play on the mysteries of the ages accompanied by cello, violin, whistles, accordion and concertina.

This festive gala of music, dance, storytelling and songs will get you jigging all the way home! Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available at the door for only $15.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, March 11

5:30-7 p.m.

Teaching craft since 1958, the Driftwood Players are offering a class on how to select a monologue that will ensure you are remembered during your audition.

It’s taught by Dannie Krehbiel, who holds a BFA in Theatre with a Musical Theatre Concentration from Cornish College of the Arts, and who has studied at the famed Accademia dell’Arte in Tuscany, Italy.

If you are serious about building your stage skill – and your portfolio – this is the class that you want to sign up for.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, March 12

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nick Baker and Max Potts

Dueling Pianos at

190 Sunset

Edmonds

Don’t pass up this opportunity to see one of Edmonds’ own “kids” perform now that he has grown up, become an author, formed his own music enterprise, and is out in the world traveling for the cause of music.

Nick Baker and colleague-in-music Max Potts will smooth out your Sunday from the upscale environs of 190 Sunset.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, March 15

7 p.m.

Rehearsal Peek!

Female of the Species

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Upper Level of Firdale Shopping Plaza

This is your invitation to discover the camaraderie and community of The Phoenix Theatre as director and cast mix it up in creating their own unique take on this play by Joanna Murray-Smith. A comedy, (after all, it’s The Phoenix!) Female of the Species is based (rather loosely) on an incident in which a disturbed female student held author and educator Germaine Greer hostage in her Essex home in 2000.

And, Eric Lewis is directing!

Curious about how such an unsettling event could be turned into a comedy? So is Artfully Edmonds! See you at The Phoenix where the generous Firdale theatre company will be serving snacks and wine.

This company has an adoring following – so here’s your “Sell Out Alert!” – even though there’s nothing to “sell”. This is a complimentary rehearsal preview. Yes. . . Free!

~ ~ ~ ~

Free!

Thursday, March 16

6:30 p.m.

Amanda Wilde: Hidden History of America’s Favorite Music

– – –

Music at the Library

Edmonds Plaza Room

650 Main St.

Recently retired radio host Amanda Wilde (KUOW’s “The Swing Years and Beyond”) explores how the controversial phenomenon of 19th century blackface minstrelsy laid the foundation for American performance, and how its influence reached beyond its era of popularity.

Wilde’s presentation will advance the thesis that a significant part of our country’s shared musical heritage emerged from, and represents this first uniquely American entertainment and entertainment craze.

The talk discusses race in American music by looking under the blackface mask and coming to terms with this mixed heritage, concentrating on music as a powerful agent of transformation.

Ms. Wilde’s presentation is presented in partnership between the Edmonds Arts Commission, Sno-Isle Libraries, and Humanities Washington.

Mark your calendars

Wednesday, April 26

The inaugural season of Music at the Library concludes Wednesday, April 26 with a performance by steel drum musician Ian Dobson.

For more information about Music at the Library contact Richard Suico, Managing Librarian Edmonds Library, 425-771-1933, rsuico@sno-isle.org . For more information about Edmonds Arts Commission, please go to www.edmondsartscommission.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday-Sunday

March 16-19

Hairspray

Edmonds-Woodway Players

– – –

Music by Marc Shaiman; music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell

Production director, Bruce Mindt

Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater

7600 212th St. S.W.

Dates and Times

Thursday, March 16 ~ 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 ~ 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 ~ 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 ~ 3 p.m.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air!

Hairspray: It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do!

Hairspray is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The lyrics are piled bouffant-high with humor, the promise of romance and songs that will showcase the talents and promise of Edmonds-area youth.

This is such a perfect coming-of-age story for families and teen-date nights! Come out and support this memory-making production, led by a faculty member who is among the school district’s finest educators.

Tickets are available at the theatre, at $10 general admission pricing.

For additional information you may contact EWHS music director Bruce Mindt 425-431-6251.

– – –

Essentially Ellington! And let’s not forget that our Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace kids are raising getting-there money for their appearance at the famed “Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition” in New York City.

Please drop some money in their hat at “Go Fund Me”

And remember! If you donate or subscribe to My Edmonds News before April 30, a total of 10 percent will be donated by Teresa Wippel to the Essentially Ellington fund.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, March 18

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Canta Memoria: For The Children

Sno-King Chorale

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W.

The 100 voice Sno-King Community Chorale, Children’s Choir, and SKCC Orchestra present Cantata Memoria: For the Children, in its West Coast premiere, composed by Sir Karl Jenkins, with libretto by Mererid Hopwood.

Tickets for this event, which also commemorate the victims of the Oso slide, are available by calling 206-940-8049 or through Brown Paper Tickets.

~ ~ ~ ~

Music That Wafts Onto the Streets

If you are looking for a music hang out that you can rely on weekly, look no further than downtown Edmonds where The Loft, Café Louvre, Engel’s Pub, and A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill open up the mics.

The Loft (515 Main St.) changes it up from time to time, but George Stevens’ “Rumba Kings” whose slogan is “a night of passion” is the hottest happening when the lights dim and the music starts.

Stevens says of his band, ““I’ve had the great pleasure, and was very blessed to get together with an amazing group of musicians since I’ve been out here in Seattle. We started a band that plays a wide range of music styles such as Flamenco, Rumba, Greek, Italian, Spanish, and much more. In all my years of performing, I’ve never been more excited than now, because of the amazing music and musicianship that we have in this new band.”

– – –

Café Louvre (210 5th Ave. S.) This café is always family friendly and ready to make room for Edmonds Tunes every Friday night at 6 p.m. This week Edmonds Tunes owner Bob Z. is bringing in three musical talents:

Jake Pipinich

Glenn Colby

Wayne Lovegrove

– – –

Engel’s Pub (113 5th Ave. S.) mixes it up a little more than the rest, with a standard weekly mic; plus just in the past couple weeks Artfully Edmonds has dropped in for a little bit of Zydeco, some moody blues, and a bit of rock and roll. Engels Pub also holds a perennial spot on its cozy stage for the Lou Echeverri Band, which takes the stage Friday night. This is an American and British roots rock/blues band founded by its namesake, who came all the way from Manhattan to discover Engel’s.

Saturday, March 11 the Scott E. Lind Band honors the 9 p.m. downbeat at Engel’s.

– – –

A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill (518 Main St.) is torchy hot when it comes to top names on the bandstand; Brian picks ‘em! In the past we’ve been along for the ride for Cuban, soul tunes and even rock-a-billy.

Plus – “The Tiki” is the official site for family-friendly Thursday Trivia, where geek-wannabes are awarded great prizes for their genius. Thursday Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. except for the 4th Thursday of each month. Put an “X” on that date, and a smiley on all the other Thursdays!

~ ~ ~ ~

Announcements from ‘the boards’

Leaving Iowa

Driftwood Players

by Tim Clue and Spike Manton

Thursday, March 23 – April 2

The Driftwood Players, whose boards are at the Wade James Theatre (950 Main St.) will present Leaving Iowa March 23 through April 2. Written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, directed by Eric Bischoff, the production will be performed under the TIPS banner (Theater of Intriguing Possibilities.)

Watch this space for behind the scenes details. Tickets for Leaving Iowa are available at this online box office location.

– – – –

Askew at The Seattle Fringe

The Phoenix Theatre

By Debra Gettleman

Sat/Sun ~ March 25/26 and

Sat/Sun ~ March 31/April 1

The Phoenix Theatre has put Edmonds on the Seattle Fringe Festival marque with its “four slightly off-kilter one-acts”, directed by Eric Lewis.

The four plays that will be performed for Fringe audiences include: Salt, The Chair, Rose Colored Spectacles, Presbyoptia; which playwright, Debra Gettleman and the company will showcase at the Eclectic Theatre, located at 1214 10th Ave. in Seattle’s Broadway district.

The works will feature the theatre chops of Phoenix greats, Asa Sholdez, Debra Rich, Michael McFadden, Erica Bergman, David Bailey, and Melanie Calderwood.

Tickets and cliff notes at this link.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.