NewsPublic Safety Ask the Edmonds Cop: Getting pulled over when you are legally carrying a firearm March 31, 2017 313 1 Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley answers your public safety questions. This week: What should you do when pulled over by police when you are legally carrying a firearm in your vehicle?
Also avoid sudden movements, keep your hands visible, and be polite. Good advice whether carrying or not… traffic stops are unpredictable and these folks just want to go home at the end of their shift.