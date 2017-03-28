Biology & Bluegrass event scheduled for Edmonds Marina April 1

Here’s your chance to meet the animals living on the sides of the Edmonds Marina docks while listening to live bluegrass music during the “Ask a Scientist: Biology & Bluegrass” event this Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Edmonds Marina.

Dr. Mandy Schivell of the University of Washington will be displaying the animals and answering your questions. The event, at picnic tables on the Edmonds Marina promenade, is sponsored by March for Science – Seattle, which scheduled for April 22 at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle.