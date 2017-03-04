Cat in the Hat (and friends) come to Edmonds for Read Across America Day

1 of 5

From a “Flash Mob” reading of Dr. Seuss to photo ops with the Cat in the Hat, parents and children enjoyed a day of reading activities in downtown Edmonds Saturday. The occasion was the 5th annual Read Across America celebration, aimed at encouraging families to read together.

Sponsored by the National Education Association, the event — which always occurs near the March 2 birthday of Dr. Seuss — also raises funds locally for Edmonds School District libraries. In addition to the Edmonds Saturday event, activities were held in Lynnwood this past Thursday.

Guest readers, including School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy, shared their favorite books at Revelation’s Yogurt. Participants also enjoyed a “Cat Walk” scavenger hunt, face painting and a free showing of “Horton Hears a Who” at the Edmonds Theater.

Read Across America fun continues this week at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate March 6-9. Every time bowlers tell the counter staff that they are “Bowling for Books,” 50 percent of the discounted bowling fee will be donated to Edmonds School District libraries.

Because the Edmonds School District does not provide a budget to school libraries, the libraries rely on parent groups, private grants and Read Across America to provide them with funds to purchase books to update their collections. Community members who would like to donate to school libraries can make checks payable to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, earmarked for Read Across America, and mail them to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P.O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046.