Alley Bell Music, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary of teaching music to children ages 0-5 in Edmonds, is offering a free trial class through the nationwide “Teach Music America” event sponsored by Music Alive.

Alley Bell is one of 600 music schools offering the free trial classes during the 3rd Annual “Teach Music America” Week happening from March 20-26.

To sign up for your free trial class at Alley Bell Music, visit www.alleybellmusic.com.