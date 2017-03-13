City accepting applications for 2018 tourism-promotion grant awards

Arts-related nonprofit organizations seeking grants up to $2,500 for promotion of events or programs that support cultural tourism may apply through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program.

Applications for 2018 funding are now available and will be accepted until June 1, 2017.

The City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee provides recommendations on the usage of city lodging tax revenue for tourism promotion. These recommendations, approved by the Edmonds City Council in the annual City of Edmonds budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds.

Applications are available by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0228.

Other nonprofits seeking funds for promotion of events or programs that attract tourists may apply directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for funding to assist with attracting visitors to Edmonds. Contact Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov.

The objectives of the tourism-promotion awards are to help promote events and programs in Edmonds that attract visitors from outside Edmonds. All awards are reviewed and recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for review and final approval by City Council as part of the 2018 budget.

Approved funding will be awarded in 2018.