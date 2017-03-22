City Council OKs changes to downtown sign code, including reduced or no fees

1 of 2 Responding to concerns from the downtown business community, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved an Edmonds Planning Board recommendation to amend the city sign code, and also passed amendments that would eliminate or reduce fees for certain signs downtown.

Also during the meeting, the council heard from more than 30 speakers who testified during a public hearing regarding possible buffer width options for the Edmonds Marsh, and councilmembers provided additional feedback on a draft plan for redeveloping Highway 99. (We’ll have more on those two items in a story to be posted Wednesday.)

The sign code vote came after the council held a public hearing on the proposed planning board amendments, which drew mostly positive comments from several local business owners as well as from Jamie Reece, chair of the Citizens Economic Development Commission.

Reece said the commission subgroup that studied the sign code issue recommended that the council reduce signage fees for businesses, with the goal of “striking the right balance between the aesthetics and the economic vitality of our community.”

Staff has been working since November to develop language regarding potential amendments to the code, which the council originally approved in August 2016 but agreed in November to temporarily suspend following business owners’ complaints. That suspension was extended in February when it became clear that more time was needed to resolve the issues raised.

The planning board also had recommended that fees be reduced for both blade signs — p rojecting signs mounted on a building facade or storefront pole — and pedestrian or A board signs. The council obliged by unanimously approving a measure, proposed by Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas — to eliminate the $75 blade sign fee altogether, which Fraley-Monillas said only made sense since the city has been encouraging businesses to use blade signs. The council also approved by a 5-2 vote an amendment by Council President Tom Mesaros to reduce the fee of A-board signs from $125 to $75 (although the $35 technology fee for staff processing will remain).



In addition, the council unanimously approved an amendment by Councilmember Neil Tibbott to include an additional 6 square feet — the permitted size of a pedestrian size — to the total square footage of overall signage allowed for a business. This amendment accommodates those who want to use the the A-board signs and also provides some extra signage real estate to those businesses who don’t have A-boards.

Among the other planning board recommendations approved by the council include:

– Allowing the City’s Development Services Director to approve, under certain circumstances, alternatives to the current requirement that an A-board sign must be located within 10 feet of the building entry or within 2 feet of the building facade. Those circumstances include the following: a) when an alternative location is in front of the building or on the property occupied by the business is less intrusive to pedestrian movement or accessibility or b) the building containing the business is set back from the property line and a location on the property can be provided such that the sign does not encroach onto a public sidewalk.

– Approving the development of public directional signage “for purposes of tourism and public information.” This “way-finding” signage — which is already being discussed in collaboration with the Edmonds Downtown Association (ED!) would be aimed at helping drive foot traffic to businesses located off the city’s main thoroughfares.

The next step is for the city attorney to develop official language that reflect the council’s actions, which will be returned to the council for final approval.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and three councilmembers weighed in on the racially-charged comments made by two Snohomish County Fire District 1 commissioners during a recent meeting. You can read more on that a related story here.

— By Teresa Wippel