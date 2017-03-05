City Council set to make a decision Tuesday regarding Civic Field plan

A busy night is in store for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night as the council is scheduled to make a decision regarding the final plan for redesigning downtown Edmonds’ Civic Field, and also to review a newly-proposed fourth option regarding the setback/buffer for the Edmonds Marsh.

Also on Tuesday night’s agenda:

– A $125,000 award presentation from Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright to the City of Edmonds for the Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

– An annual report from the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

– A report on bids received for the 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest intersection improvements project.

– Discussion of proposed initiation of a property rezone at 18305 80th Ave. W.

– Consideration of an amendment to the ordinance creating a City of Edmonds Salary Commission stating that the commission will meet every other year.

The council will meet prior to the regular 7 p.m. business meeting — starting at 6:30 p.m. — in an executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation. The regular meeting will be in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.