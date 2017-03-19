City Council to hold public hearings Tuesday on sign code, Shoreline Master Program

A full agenda of key items will face the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, March 21 meeting. They include:

– A public hearing on proposed updates to requirements for A-frame or pedestrian signs, which were originally approved in August 2016 but then temporarily suspended after downtown businesses complained they were too restrictive.

– A public hearing on options being considered by the council as it formulates its response to the Ecology Department regarding the City’s proposed Shoreline Master Program, including the buffer width between Harbor Square and the Edmonds Marsh.

– Potential action on the Highway 99 Subarea Plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.