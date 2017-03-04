City of Edmonds seminar for home-based business owners March 22

99
0

The City of Edmonds is hosting a Home-Based Business Workshop on Wednesday, March 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Topics include:

• Marketing
• Online presence and social media
• Taxes for the small business owner
• Government procurement and contracts
• Free resources for small business owners

Featured speakers include:

• Andrew Ballard, Marketing Solutions, motivational speaker, Tedx Talk 2016
• Jennifer Shelton, Snohomish County Small Business Development Center
• Jim Rimar, Department of Revenue
• Matt Cail, SuperCharge Marketing
• Jim Stephanson, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County

Seating is limited. Reserve your place by March 15 by contacting Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here