City of Edmonds seminar for home-based business owners March 22

The City of Edmonds is hosting a Home-Based Business Workshop on Wednesday, March 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Topics include:
• Marketing
• Online presence and social media
• Taxes for the small business owner
• Government procurement and contracts
• Free resources for small business owners
Featured speakers include:
• Andrew Ballard, Marketing Solutions, motivational speaker, Tedx Talk 2016
• Jennifer Shelton, Snohomish County Small Business Development Center
• Jim Rimar, Department of Revenue
• Matt Cail, SuperCharge Marketing
• Jim Stephanson, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County
Seating is limited. Reserve your place by March 15 by contacting Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov.