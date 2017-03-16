City of Edmonds to be honored with 2017 Well City award

The City of Edmonds will be receiving the 2017 Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Well City Award at the Healthy Worksite Summit on March 22-23 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. As a result of achieving Well City Award status, the city has earned a 2 percent discount on all AWC Trust medical insurance premiums in 2018.

According to a city announcement, the Edmonds Wellness Committee — made up of members of each city department — “worked diligently to obtain this recognition, which signifies a culture of, and commitment to, wellness.”

To achieve the award, the city had to meet 40 Well City Award requirements, including:

– Having a city council/mayor-approved wellness policy and an active wellness program with employee participation.

– Completing documented wellness-related activities that provide progress measurements of overall employee wellness.

– Completion of a health questionnaire through WebMD by 50 percent of the total covered employees and spouses on the city’s health insurance plan.

Activities that occurred in 2016 to achieve this award included lunch-and-learn nutritional cooking demonstrations, physical activities at the mayor’s annual employee appreciation picnic, “Fitness Fridays” with ongoing lunch-hour games, and a Health Benefits & Wellness Fair for employees at City Hall.

One very popular wellness event in 2016 was the “Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” where employees had an opportunity to bring their children to work for part of the day. The Wellness Committee then provided structured educational activities, tours of the police department, fire vehicles, and the wastewater treatment plant, along with a meet-and-greet with Mayor Dave Earling.