City to host public meeting March 30 on 76th and 212th Street intersection project

The City of Edmonds is hosting a public meeting this Thursday, March 30 to provide information on the 76th Avenue and 212th Street Southwest intersection improvements project set to begin in April.

The $4.43 million construction project, which will continue through late 2017 and also includes bike lanes, is funded by both federal and state transportation grants, a grant from the Verdant Health Commission and city funds.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. March 30 in the Edmonds-Woodway High School Library, 7600 212th St. S.W. Information will be provided on the planned construction activities and schedule. Project information and updates will also be available on the city’s website at www.edmondswa.gov.

Questions? Contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or 425-754-4106 (cell); or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.