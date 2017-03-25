Community gathers to support EWHS musicians

1 of 6

Hundreds gathered at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace Saturday night to support the Edmonds-Woodway High School music program during its Havana Nights fundraiser. Sponsored by the EWHS Music Boosters, the event featured silent and live auctions, games and performances by the E-W drumline, three jazz bands, wind symphony, orchestra and Mello-Aires.

Money raised during the fund-a-need portion of the evening was designated to provide scholarships for the Jazz 1 band, which is traveling to New York City in May to compete in the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition.