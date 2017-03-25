Community gathers to support EWHS musicians

105
1
1 of 6
Members of the Edmonds-Woodway Mello-Aires perform during the silent auction.
Even the table settings had a Cuban flair.
David Quinn, coordinator of the EWHS International Baccalaureate Program, served as auctioneer for the evening.
Karen Helseth leads the EWHS orchestra as guests sit down to dinner.
At right, Jake Bergevin, E-W Director of Bands and Music Department Chairperson. welcomes the crowd.
Some of the live auction items up for bid.

Hundreds gathered at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace Saturday night to support the Edmonds-Woodway High School music program during its Havana Nights fundraiser. Sponsored by the EWHS Music Boosters, the event featured silent and live auctions, games and performances by the E-W drumline, three jazz bands, wind symphony, orchestra and Mello-Aires.

Money raised during the fund-a-need portion of the evening was designated to provide scholarships for the Jazz 1 band, which is traveling to New York City in May to compete in the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition.

 

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here