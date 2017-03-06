Community Transit proposes expanded bus service starting in September

Community Transit has proposed to add 21,000 service hours, or about 6 percent more bus service, in the next year.

The proposal would expand service in September 2017 and March 2018, bringing Snohomish County bus riders improved transit connections, a new route to the Paine Field manufacturing area, more weekday trips to Seattle and the University of Washington, and improved Sunday bus service with more frequent buses and later hours on some routes.

A proposed extension of Route 105 would mimic the Paine Field routing of the Swift Green Line, a second bus rapid transit line scheduled to begin operation in early 2019.

“The local economy is growing, which means more people and more transportation needs,” said Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath in an announcement March 6. “Community Transit will continue to present new alternatives to putting more cars on our congested roads.”

Community Transit is taking public comment on the proposal through April 7. If approved by the Board of Directors in May, the new service will be implemented in September 2017 and March 2018. Details of the proposal are available at www.communitytransit.org/ProposedService

New route

A proposed new Route 107 would operate between Lynnwood Transit Center and Boeing/Paine Field via Mukilteo Speedway. It would operate on weekdays only, peak hour, peak direction. Three proposed morning northbound trips and three proposed evening southbound trips would meet the growing demand for service to Paine Field from the south.

Revised routes

The following Route revisions would take place in September 2017, unless otherwise noted:

Route 105 would be extended north from the Mariner Park & Ride via Airport Road to serve Paine Field, Boeing, Seaway Blvd. and Hardeson Road. These trips would operate both directions weekdays only from 5-8 a.m. and 1:45-6 p.m. This would establish local bus service all along the future Swift Green Line corridor.

Route 106 would be realigned from Bothell-Everett Hwy & 180th Street north to Mariner Park & Ride via the same routing as Route 105. The route segment from 180th Street northeast through Mays Pont would be eliminated and served by a realigned Route 115. Route 106 would continue to operate weekday, peak-hour, bi-directional service only.

Route 115 would be realigned from Bothell-Everett Hwy & 164th through Mays Pond via 35th& 132nd, ending at Puget Park Drive & 137th Place. The route segment from Bothell-Everett Hwy & 164th north to Mariner Park & Ride would be eliminated and served by Routes 105, 106, 109, 810 & 860. The revised Route 115 would establish connections with Route 109 east of Bothell-Everett Hwy and run every 30 minutes weekdays. However, the segment through Mays Pond would run 30 minutes at peak times and 60 minutes middays and nights. Route 115 runs every 60 minutes on Saturdays and does not operate on Sundays.

Route 196 would be extended north from Alderwood Mall to Ash Way Park & Ride, increasing bus service between these two locations, and providing a new regional connection.

Route 209 would be extended north from Quil Ceda Village via I-5 to the Smokey Point Transit Center, creating new connections to Quil Ceda from Routes 220, 230 & 240. (This would take place in March 2018.)

Routes 270, 271 & 280 would have Everett routing modified to serve Hewitt Avenue and Broadway west of Cedar Street, allowing for a shorter walk to downtown Everett. The route segment along Cedar and Pacific would be eliminated.

Route 277 would be eliminated. Hwy 2 service to Boeing would be provided by extended trips on Routes 270 & 271. Hwy 2 service levels to Boeing would remain the same.

Route 280 peak hour trips ending in Lake Stevens would have a shorter turnaround to/from 20th Street. The route would be realigned in Granite Falls off Hwy 92 via Quarry Road, Burn Road and Jordan Road, and ending on Alder Ave. in Granite Falls. The route would also serve Granite Falls High School and new development in that area.

Added trips

Downtown Seattle and University of Washington. The proposal would add approximately 16 trips to downtown Seattle and the University of Washington. Trips would be split between morning and evening service. Routes and trips are to be determined based on ridership demand.

Sunday Service. The proposal would add 37 midday trips on Routes 240, 271 and 280 to create 60-minute, all-day service. (This would take place in September 2017.)

The proposal would add 11 evening trips to extend Sunday service hours on the Swift Blue Line, and to Routes 105, 109, 113, 130, 196 and 202. (This would take place in March 2018.)

DART paratransit expansion

Because this service expansion proposal includes service to new areas, as well as expanded hours of bus operations, DART paratransit service would be expanded. DART is available to eligible residents within ¾-miles of a local, non-commuter fixed route during the same hours the bus operates.

Public comment on this proposal will be taken through April 7. Comments may be made in several ways:

Via email ProposedService@commtrans.org

By calling 425-353-7433 (RIDE)

Through Facebook.com/communitytransit

Via @MyCommTrans on Twitter (Use #CTProposal)

By U.S. mail at Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, WA 98203

Community Transit staff will be talking to riders about the proposal at park and rides, transit centers, libraries and senior centers within the agency’s service area throughout the month of March. Riders are also encouraged to attend the following informational sessions:

Public Meeting: Thursday, March 23, 3–6 p.m. Held in the Weyerhauser Room at Everett Station, 3201 Smith Ave, Everett.

Public Hearing: People can offer their comments before the Board of Directors at a public hearing at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 6 in the Community Transit Board Room, 7100 Hardeson Road, Everett, accessible by Everett Transit Route 8.