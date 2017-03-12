Community Transit to host virtual public meeting to discuss upcoming service expansions

Community Transit invites community members to attend the first virtual public meeting to discuss the Proposed September 2017 and March 2018 Service Expansion.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Details about how to join the virtual meeting are provided below.
The one-hour meeting will consist of:
- A brief introduction.
- A presentation outlining our Service Expansion Proposal.
- A question-and-answer period where you can submit questions to our transit planners.
Prior to the meeting, participants are asked to review information about the September 2017/March 2018 Service Expansion Proposal at this link, which includes:
- Video featuring dynamic maps that show all of the routes affected.
- Details on each route proposal.
- Information on how to provide your public comment.
Details about the meeting:
Community Transit Virtual Public Meeting details:
Topic: September 2017/March 2018 Service Expansion Proposal
Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Time: 6 p.m., PST
Meeting Number: 923 802 028
Meeting Password: meeting17
How to Join the Virtual Meeting:
To join the online meeting from your desktop:
- Go to http://bit.ly/2mV1xvo
- If requested, enter your name and address.
- If a password is required, enter the meeting password: meeting17
- If a meeting number is required, enter the meeting number: 923 802 028
- Click “Join”
- Please mute your phone; you will be able to ask questions via the chat feature.
To join the online meeting from your mobile device:
- Download the Cisco WebEx app, available for free on Apple™, Android™ and Microsoft™ devices.
- After logging into the app, you will be prompted for the above meeting number and password.
- To view in other time zones or languages, please click the link: http://bit.ly/2mgPF3C .
- Please mute your phone; you will be able to ask questions via the chat feature.
To join the audio conference only:
- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the numbers provided below and enter the access code.
- Call-in toll-free number (US/Canada): 1-877-668-4493
- Call-in toll number (US/Canada): 1-650-479-3208
- Access code: 923 802 028
- Global call-in numbers: http://bit.ly/2mV6p3g.
- Toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf.
For WebEx technical assistance:
- Go to https://wadismeetings.webex.com/wadismeetings/mc.
- On the left navigation bar, click “Support”.