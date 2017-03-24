Deadline April 6 to vote on new name for Lynnwood Link light rail stations

Residents have until April 5 to vote on the name they prefer for the Lynnwood Link light rail stations.

Take the survey at this link to tell Sound Transit which name is your favorite from the narrowed list of the names. For more information on the station naming criteria, click here and go to the last page.

Sound Transit received over 650 station name suggestions during its open houses in November 2016.

The Sound Transit Board is expected to adopt station names this spring or summer.

To contact the Sound Transit outreach team, call 206-398-5300 or email lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org.