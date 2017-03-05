Deli will stay as part of Edmonds IGA store remodel

Following news in early January that the downtown Edmonds IGA store would soon become a combined Ace Hardware/grocery operation, a burning question was on the minds of many: What would happen to the popular deli — known for its grab-and-go sandwiches, fried chicken and mashed potatoes — located inside?

We have good news to report: Not only will the deli remain during the current store remodel, it will expand as part of the renovations to include a seating area. “The deli is staying, definitely,” closing manager Kevin Lynn said Sunday. “And the chicken — that’s a big draw.”

The store will be remodeled in stages, with new floors, lighting, shelving and cold cases planned throughout, Lynn said. As reported in our earlier story, the grocery side will offer a range of pre-packaged meats, dairy items and produce, as well as a solid selection of shelf-stable groceries from canned goods to pasta. The hardware section will stock a full range of items and will even include an outdoor garden center.

In addition, the auto licensing agency located inside the store will stay, and all current employees will retain their jobs.

The remodel is expected to be finished by mid-April, followed by a grand opening.