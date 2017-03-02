DeMiero Jazz Fest comes to town this Friday, Saturday

The 41st Annual DeMiero Jazz Fest is in town this weekend in Edmonds, and the event once again welcomes a line-up of jazz stars to the evening stage at Edmonds Center for the Arts Friday and Saturday night, March 3-4.

During the day Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can observe the future of vocal jazz as students from elementary to high school, from college to community choirs, work with world-class professionals during the two days of clinics, workshops and master classes. These daytime events are free to the public, and are being held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., and North Sound Center (formerly the Edmonds Conference Center) at 4th and Bell.

Evening concerts start at 7 p.m. both nights at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25 for students and $35 for adults, and are available here. (VIP Preferred tickets are $70 and include 1 evening concert, preferential seating and entry to the VIP Reception after the show.)