Dining for Dollars fundraiser Tuesday to benefit Terrace Park School

Fifth graders of Terrace Park School will be the beneficiaries of this week’s Dining for Dollars fundraiser at Red Onion Burgers, 21005-44th Ave. W., Suite 101, in Mountlake Terrace.

Terrace Park K-8 School draws students from throughout the Edmonds School District.

Red Onion Burgers will donate 20 percent of all sales, 50 percent of credit card tips and all cash tips from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, to help send Terrace Park fifth graders to outdoor school.

“The more guest that participate, the more money we can allocate to each of our fifth graders for camp next year,” noted Terrace Park parent Monica Wheaton.

For more information on Red Onion Burger’s Dining for Dollars program, click http://www.redonionburgers.com/dinning-for-usdusdusd.