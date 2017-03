A 59-year-old Edmonds woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center Saturday evening after she was involved in a one-car rollover collision down an embankment at 196th Street Southwest and 88th Avenue West.

The driver, who suffered a possible broken ankle, was the car’s single occupant in the crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m.

DUI is suspected in the case, with charges pending further investigation and the results of blood tests, Edmonds Police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said.