E-W grad Samone Jackson earns All-West Region basketball honors

Edmonds-Woodway High School grad Samone Jackson, a sophomore on the University of Puget Sound women’s basketball team, was named to the NCAA Division 3 All-West Region Second Team, D3hoops.com announced on Monday.

Jackson, a four-year girls varsity basketball player for Edmonds-Woodway, was named to the All-Northwest Conference First Team after leading Puget Sound to the program’s first-ever undefeated NWC season and a regular-season title.

The Loggers reached the NWC Tournament championship game for the third consecutive year, and Puget Sound hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Division-III Tournament. The Loggers topped UC Santa Cruz in the first round before falling to Whitman in the second round.

Jackson finished the regular season as the NWC’s second-leading scorer with 17.4 points per game, and she averaged the most 3-point baskets per game in the NWC (3.2). She set the Puget Sound single-season record with 84 made 3-pointers this season.

Puget Sound finished the 2016-17 season with a 26-3 overall record, marking the most single-season wins in program history.