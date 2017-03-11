E-W, Meadowdale dance teams qualify for state tournament

1 of 5

High school dance teams from around the Northern Puget Sound area converged on Kamiak High School for the District 1 Dance & Drill Championship Tournament, and three Edmonds School District teams qualified for the state tournament.

The Edmonds School District was represented by Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools. They joined host Kamiak, as well as Jackson, Bellingham, Shorewood, Shorecrest, Sehome, Monroe, Sedro-Wooley, Glacier Peak and Cedar Crest high schools to compete for state tournament berths.

Edmonds-Woodway brought two teams, one in the Dance category and one in the Military category. Lynnwood came with a Hip Hop team, and Meadowdale brought Dance and Pom teams.

The Mavericks swept their performances, taking first place honors in both the Dance and Pom categories. Edmonds-Woodway won the Military category and qualified for state with their Dance routine. Lynnwood’s Hip Hop team also qualified for the state competition.

The final event was the Drill Down, where individual team members perform complex military drill maneuvers. Meadowdale and Edmonds took top honors, with Meadowdale dancers Tess Kirkpatrick and Mariah Hobbs placing 1st and 3rd respectively, and Edmonds-Woodway’s Haley Rundorff taking the 2nd-place slot.

Next up for all three schools is the WIAA Dance/Drill State Championships, held at the Yakima Valley SunDome on March 24.

— Story and photos by Karl Swenson