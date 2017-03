The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Community Grants Program is accepting applications for 2017 grants. Non-profit, 501(c)(3) arts organizations are invited to review the application process and submit an online application at: www.eaffoundation.org/programs/community-grants.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is committed to supporting the visual and performing arts in the Edmonds community. For more information, call 206-419-6298.