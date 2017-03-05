Edmonds Booktalk: Bookshop now offering audiobooks through Libro.fm

We are thrilled to announce a brand new partnership with Libro.fm, the first audiobook company that directly supports independent bookstores.

Libro.fm is the brainchild of two Edmonds-Woodway High School grads, and we are proud to join over 200 other independent booksellers in launching their membership service.

The highlights:

Your first audiobook is only 99 cents.

70,000-plus audiobooks available

Listen on any of your devices (phone, tablet, PC) with the free app

All Libro.fm audiobooks are DRM-free (share among your devices and yours to keep)

Each audiobook purchase/membership supports Edmonds Bookshop!

All the pertinent information is on our new Audiobooks page and on the Libro.fm site.

March Events at The Edmonds Bookshop

March 16, 2017. Third Thursday Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. Our artist of the month will be our very own Michelle Bear! We will be featuring an amazing selection of her paintings large and small, spanning the last few years of her career.

Join us for a great evening of art and snacks. Visit her website for all kinds of great information.

March 2017 Book Club Book.

March 15, 2017. All the Wild That Remains: Edward Abbey, Wallace Stegner, and the American West by David Gessner.

An homage to the West and to two great writers who set the standard for all who celebrate and defend it.

Archetypal wild man Edward Abbey and proper, dedicated Wallace Stegner left their footprints all over the western landscape. Now, award-winning nature writer David Gessner follows the ghosts of these two remarkable writer-environmentalists from Stegner’s birthplace in Saskatchewan to the site of Abbey’s pilgrimages to Arches National Park in Utah, braiding their stories and asking how they speak to the lives of all those who care about the West.

See more information on our Book Club page.

Recent book releases of note:

“All Our Wrong Todays: A Novel” by Elan Mastai. This debut novel is about the versions of ourselves that we shed and grow into overtime. Filled with humor and heart, and saturated with insight and intelligence and a mind-bending talent for invention, this novel signals the arrival of a major talent. “Britt-Marie Was Here: A Novel” by Fredrik Backman. Funny and moving, sweet and inspiring, this novel celebrates the importance of community and connection in a world that can feel isolating. In paperback.

“The Forgetting Time: A Novel” by Sharon Guskin. What would you do if your four-year-old son claimed he had lived another life and that he wants to go back to it? That he wants his other mother? Staff recommended, by a local author. In paperback.

“Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel” by George Saunders. The long-awaited first novel from the author of “Tenth of December” a moving and original father-son story featuring none other than Abraham Lincoln, as well as an unforgettable cast of supporting characters, living and dead, historical and invented. Chosen for February IndieNext.

Books of note being released in March:

“Celine: A Novel” by Peter Heller. From the best-selling author of “The Dog Stars” and “The Painter,” a luminous, masterful novel of suspense–the story of Celine, an elegant, aristocratic private eye who specializes in reuniting families, trying to make amends for a loss in her own past. Chosen for March IndieNext. March 7, 2017

“Ill Will: A Novel” by Dan Chaon. Two sensational unsolved crimes—one in the past, another in the present—are linked by one man’s memory and self-deception in this chilling novel of literary suspense from the National Book Award finalist. March 7, 2017.

“Everyone Brave is Forgiven” by Chris Cleave. The staff favorite and book club pick for May 2017, coming in paperback. March 7, 2017.

“The Waters of Eternal Youth” by Donna Leon. In the 25th novel in this celebrated series, Brunetti finds himself drawn into a case that may not be a case at all. In paperback. March 14, 2017.

“More Alive and Less Lonely: On Books and Writers” by Jonathan Lethem and Christopher Boucher. From the award-winning author comes a new collection of essays that celebrates a life spent in books. This is a collection of over a decade of Jonathan Lethem’s finest writing on writing, with new and previously unpublished material. March 21, 2017.

For ages 4-8 “We’re All Wonders” by R. J. Palacio. The unforgettable bestseller “Wonder” has inspired a nationwide movement to Choose Kind. Now parents and educators can introduce the importance of choosing kind to younger readers with this gorgeous picture book, featuring Auggie and Daisy on an original adventure, written and illustrated by R. J. Palacio. March 28, 2017

As always, check our website for all the latest in book news.

Happy reading!