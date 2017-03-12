Edmonds City Council Tuesday to discuss proposed amendments to downtown sign code

Proposed amendments to a controversial ordinance regulating sandwich board signage in downtown Edmonds will be discussed during the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, March 14 meeting.

The council in February voted unanimously to extend through April 30 a temporary suspension of regulations governing the display of A-frame or sandwich board signs, now known as “pedestrian signs.” The suspension, passed by the council Nov. 7 following numerous complaints from business owners, was scheduled to expire March 7.

City staff has been working to develop language regarding potential amendments to the sign code, which the council originally approved in August 2016. According to the council agenda, the business community has provided feedback since the code was amended, and staff brought forward a few modifications for Planning Board consideration.

The Planning Board discussed the potential amendments on Feb. 8, and held a public hearing on Feb. 22. You can see the proposed amendments here.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Approve the low bid of $4,435,240 from Marshbank Construction for the 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest Intersection Improvement/Bike to Health Project. Marshbank is the same company that completed the Five Corners roundabout project. The project had been put on hold after an earlier round of bids in 2016 came in far above the engineer’s estimate. The city rebid the project and also incorporated work in partnership with the Verdant Health Commission to make Bike2Health improvements, which will provide bike lanes on 76th Avenue and 212th Street by converting the streets to three lanes, including a center two-way left turn lane.

Under the project, bike lanes on 76th Avenue will begin at 220th Street Southwest and continue north to 198th Street in Lynnwood. A combination of bike lanes and sharrows will be installed on 76th Avenue north of 198th Streeet to Olympic View Drive. The 212th Street bike lanes will begin at the Five Corners intersection and continue east to 72nd Avenue. The Bike2Helath project is funded by grants from the Snohomish County Verdant Health Commission and the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

As part of this project, the council is also set to discuss a local agency agreement with KBA, Inc. for $389,580 to complete the construction support services and the required material testing.

– Hear the 2016 Annual Report from the City’s Tree Board, including a presentation of a Tree City USA Award.

– Discuss the city’s 2017 special event contracts with the Edmonds Museum Farmers Market, the Edmonds Arts Festival, the Fourth of July and the Taste of Edmonds, including a request by Councilmember Kristiana Johnson that language be added to the contracts “strongly encouraging” food vendors to provide compostable and recyclable food service wares. This follows up on a resolution the council passed in April 2016 to adopt Zero Waste and Beyond Waste as long-term goals.

– Hear a presentation of a Professional Services Agreement with Murray Smith and Associates for design services for the 2018 Sewer Replacement Project; a presentation of the city’s First Quarter 2017 and 2016 Carry Forward Budget Amendment and a report on the city’s Critical Areas ordinance.

– Review an ordinance for the initiation of a property rezone for land located across the street from the Perrinville Post Office, at 18305 80th Ave. W. The land had originally been rezoned for a planned residential development that has since expired, and the development services department had proposed starting a process to consider whether the land should be rezoned from an RS 8 (8,000 square foot minimum lot size) to an RS 12 (12,000 foot minimum lot size).

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.