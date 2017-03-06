Edmonds City Councilmembers to hold town hall March 22

1 of 3
Edmonds City Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Neil Tibbott and Dave Teitzel will host a City Council town hall event at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital, 4th Floor Auditorium B, from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. on March 22. The event is described as “an informal opportunity to get to know your councilmembers and chat with them about important issues facing Edmonds.
Among the issues to be discussed:
- Affordable housing (including senior and low -ncome)
- Homelessness
- Managing growth
- Edmonds Marsh preservation
- Traffic and pedestrian safety
- Sunset Avenue
- Highway 99 revitalization
- City government inclusiveness
- Edmonds as a Safe City
- Downtown parking
- Plus any other issues of interest to attendees
If you would like more information, contact Councilmember Dave Teitzel at 425-967-5925 or dave.teitzel@edmondswa.gov.