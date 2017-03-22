Edmonds councilmembers’ town hall touches on growth, taxes, marsh

1 of 6

More than 40 citizens attended what was billed as “an informal opportunity to get to know your councilmembers and chat with them about important issues facing Edmonds” on Wednesday evening at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

Organized and moderated by Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Dave Teitzel and Neil Tibbott, the evening touched on a range of issues including growth, fiscal responsibility, Highway 99 redevelopment, homelessness, taxes and affordability, the recent “safe city” resolution, and perceived roadblocks to citizen inclusion/participation in council discussions and decisions. Councilmembers Buckshnis and Mesaros were also present in the audience as citizens.

After short introductions, the three councilmembers asked for audience members to suggest topics for discussion, which were recorded on flip charts. Similar issues were grouped for convenience, after which discussions began with a lively, occasionally heated, back-and-forth between the audience and the councilmembers.

On the subject of taxes and the increasing cost of living in Edmonds, one citizen expressed concern about utility rate hikes and how “whenever these are brought up the public works director assures us that ‘there are programs to help those in need pay for utility bills,’ but there are never any brochures information on bills about how to access these.”

Defending the need for the expenditures, Councilmember Tibbott pointed out the example of street repairs and maintenance, which had been deferred for many years to save money, but are now being funded. “During those harder financial times we took a vacation from paying for street repairs, but the streets were not taking a vacation from deteriorating,” he said. Councilmember Fraley-Monillas added that the suggestion to provide information on bill assistance is a good one, and should be looked into.

Another citizen brought up the issues of inclusiveness and the way that the safe city resolution was worded and ratified by council, pointing out that some citizens at those meetings were subtly intimidated from expressing opposing views by what she described as feigned “coughing” in the audience while they were trying to speak. She went on to state that all viewpoints, “including those of Trump supporters” are valid and should be treated with equal respect and value.

In response, Fraley-Monillas reiterated that all viewpoints are welcome, and that while we might not always agree, we need to be able to disagree respectfully. She also said that she was present during these discussions, and that the “coughing down” came from the audience and not the dais, and pointed out that the mayor has the option to gavel down these disruptions.

Some of the liveliest discussion centered on the Edmonds Marsh and the enduring questions of appropriate buffer size, and development (or lack thereof) at Harbor Square. One audience member expressed dismay because of his perception that Councilmembers Tibbott and Teitzel were clearly biased in favor of development and “not at all supportive” of efforts to create larger buffers to protect the ecological balance and integrity of the marsh.

In response, Fraley-Monillas expressed her opinion that the city needs to retain and independent expert consultant, “not from council, the Ecology Department, or any interest group,” who would conduct independent research to predict the long- and short-term effects of different buffer sizes on the marsh.

Tibbott stated that despite the commenter’s assertions, he is “not pro development,” but at this point favors an “enriching process” that will consider the most favorable outcomes from a broad community standpoint, and in the meantime to provide for the marsh “protection and structure while this conversation happens.”

Teitzel described Harbor Square as “the front door to the Marsh,” and as such it should be a priority to make it “as beautiful as possible” to increase the aesthetic value of this resource for residents and visitors. Paramount to this, he added, is to maintain “the environment as the first priority.”

The session ended promptly at 8 p.m., with councilmembers thanking the audience, providing contact information and encouraging participants to provide input via phone, email, letter and by attending and/or remotely viewing regular council meetings as well as special events like this one.

Complete video of Wednesday evening’s town hall will be posted on My Edmonds News soon.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel