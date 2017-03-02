Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club celebrates milestones

The Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club this week announced two milestones.

During its Feb. 28 meeting, the club was recognized for leading Rotary’s Western Washington District 5030, which has over 50 clubs, in contributions to Rotary International. The Daybreakers also had 100 percent participation in that effort.

The club also announced during its meeting that it had gathered enough shoes and funds to supply over 200 pairs of shoes and socks to youth in need.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Anthony’s on the Edmonds waterfront. Each week, a speaker from the community makes a presentation.

The club will be sponsoring two upcoming events: the annual Easter Egg Hunt in City Park and the all-day Jazz Connection on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.