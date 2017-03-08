Edmonds Floretum Garden Club tomato-growing workshop March 18

Planning on growing tomatoes? Interested to hear about some of the best picks and getting a decent harvest? You are invited to join the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club for its Saturday, March 18 workshop, “Growing Tomatoes in the Pacific Northwest.”

Jeff Thompson, Snohomish County Master Gardener, expert tomato grower and lifelong gardener, will be presenting his tips and recommendations. Thompson has grown tomatoes since age 8, has started over 40,000 plants, and grown over 350 varieties.

After retiring and moving to Edmonds from Texas, he has become a Snohomish County Master Gardener. He teaches at Edmonds Community College, gives seminars for the extension service and has in the past managed tomato plant production for the annual Snohomish County Master Gardener plant sale. He has moved on to hydroponic tomato growing in his greenhouse at home.

Along with recommended varieties of tomatoes to grow, how and when to start, care and culture for optimal yield, expect references to his expertise in proper watering, soils and his newest passion: beekeeping.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Edmonds’ Coldwell Bank Bain meeting room, 108-5th Ave. S. Edmonds. The event is free although donations are welcome, with proceeds to benefit local educational organizations.