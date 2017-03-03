Edmonds gets jazzy with 41st DeMiero JazzFest

1 of 5

It’s all about vocal jazz in Edmonds Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the 41st annual DeMiero JazzFest. Vocal groups and choirs from over 50 elementary, middle and high schools, and colleges will perform for the public as they receive mentoring and feedback from world-class jazz teachers and musicians.

If you missed Friday’s daytime performances, there’s another one Saturday that is open to the public at no charge — a rare opportunity to enjoy live vocal jazz performances from an inspiring group of talented young musicians and singers from across Washington state.

The clinics run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) and the North Sound Center (the former Edmonds Conference Center.)

Notable jazz artists will also hit the stage for evening concerts both Friday and Saturday at the ECA, starting at 7 p.m. These evening programs feature guest artists Dee Daniels, John Proulx, True North, Josh Tazman, the Seattle Jazz Singers, and Soundstation. The guest artists will be accompanied by the DeMiero JazzFest All-Star Band that includes Bruce Forman, Dwayne “Cook” Broadnax, Josh Nelson and Paul Beaudry. Tickets for the evening program can be purchased online.

The festival is named for Frank DeMiero, an Edmonds resident and area jazz educator for almost 50 years, who founded the festival 41 years ago.

Additional information about the DeMiero JazzFest is available on the DeMiero JazzFest website.

— Story and photos by Michael McAuliffe