Edmonds Healthy Beauty and Skin Care: A complete guide for neck care

If the skin on your neck doesn’t match the skin on your face, your true age may be more apparent. Today, there are many options to tighten and smooth your neck that are surgery-free. With the warmer summer months coming up, now is the time to invest in your neck to ensure you are ready to show it off! Here are some helpful tips to keep your neck looking its best.

Skin care doesn’t end at your chin

The skin care process should not stop at chin. The skin of the neck should be equally taken care of like the skin of the face. While cleansing and toning the face, follow the same protocol for your neck. Skin care products, including those containing retinol and peptides, can build collagen and smooth skin—even reducing the so-called “tech-neck lines” (the horizontal lines on the neck resulting from tilting the neck down to look at your phone).

The neck also requires nourishment. A great product recently launched is the Is Clinical Neck Perfect, which helps care for mature skin by lifting and firming the skin on your neck. Designed with powerful alpha hydroxy acids and antioxidants, this product also diminishes the appearance of fine lines, free radical damage and sun spots.

And remember, always apply a good medical grade sunscreen on your face as well as on your neck before going out. You can also wear a wide-brimmed hat, which will protect the neck from harmful UV rays on sunnier days.

Solutions for wrinkled neck

Many women admit to focusing their beauty regimen on their face while their neck is a lot of the time neglected. A face that looks youthful paired with a neck that show the signs of sun damage and photoaging can make people look unnatural. Besides implementing the above skin care tips on your neck, technology has also offered some great non-surgical options to tighten the neck skin, including laser treatments and Ultherapy.

Textural changes of the skin below the chin are caused primarily by sun damage leading to collagen loss. The sun over the years hits the neck directly and has a skin-thinning effect. Luckily, this damage is treatable with a number of noninvasive modalities, such as fractionated resurfacing lasers. The Fractionated 1540 laser is a designed to dramatically improve skin texture and tone, including the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles of the face, neck, and chest, without significant downtime. This treatment aims to resurface the superficial skin of the neck, improving the crepey texture that can set in as we age.

Loose skin create the look we call “turkey neck.” Treatment options depend on the severity of the sagging. Ultherapy is a noninvasive ultrasound therapy that injures the tissue surrounding the muscles, setting off a healing response that creates more collagen, which in turn tightens and lifts skin gradually. The procedure works for those with mild sagging; very loose skin is best corrected by surgery. Within months the skin of the neck can appear lifted and tighter.

Reduce neck fullness

When it comes to the neck, one area of often complaints is the dreaded “double chin.” Excess fat can accumulate under the chin by simply carrying excess weight, but it also can happen it people who are within their ideal body weight. A double chin, or submental fullness, has a high genetic correlation; therefore even if you lose weight, you still may hold excess fullness in this area. And unfortunately, there is no one exercise that targets the double chin.

Kybella is a great minimally invasive treatment for stubborn submental fullness. Kybella consists of deoxycholic acid, a naturally-occurring molecule in the body that aids in the breakdown and absorption of fat. When Kybella is injected into the fat under the chin, the fat cells are targeted and destroyed, then naturally eliminated by the body. Once destroyed, those cells cannot store or accumulate fat again. About 2-3 weeks of swelling is to be expected, but this is a permanent solution – making it well worth it!

And lastly, always remember that the age you start taking care of your skin is the age you stay! You are never too young or too old to invest in your skin, including your neck!

Jill Kandora, PA-C is one of the medical providers at Pur Skin Clinic. She is a physician assistant who is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She specializes in injectable treatments, such as Botox and dermal fillers, a wide variety of laser modalities, and general skin care concerns.