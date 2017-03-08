Edmonds in Bloom needs volunteers for upcoming projects

With spring just around the corner, Edmonds in Bloom is gearing up for community floral beautification events and projects.

Currently, and for several upcoming Tuesdays, volunteers are helping Edmonds Parks staff transplant hanging basket plant plugs into 4-inch pots. Other areas of volunteer needs are the upcoming Kids Plant for Mom’s Day, distribution of Edmonds in Bloom flags for business and front yard recognition, the annual Garden Tour, and various board and committee positions.

Join the group for a free coffee at Café Louvre from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on March 13, April 10 or May 8, or visit Edmondsinbloom.com to find out more about volunteering.

Photo ID left to right

Edie Jenner, Jeanne Thorsen, Debra Dill (Edmonds Parks), Patricia Lazaro, Terri Alexander, and Ken Marvel.