Edmonds insurance brokerage earns national award

Insurance Services Group, based in Edmonds, recently earned the Chairman’s Award from Safeco Insurance for outstanding performance.

Only 40 Chairman’s Awards were given this year across the country to independent insurance agencies that sell Safeco Insurance personal lines products. The Chairman’s Award is the highest honor Safeco gives to its independent agent partners in recognition of their commitment to service, excellence and superior performance.

“Our team is proud to be recognized for our commitment and dedication to our clients,” said Trevor Campbell, President of Insurance Services Group. “It’s a great feeling to know that our values are shared by our partners at Safeco Insurance.”

Insurance Services Group is located at 600 Main Street, in downtown Edmonds, and can be reached at 425-775-6446.