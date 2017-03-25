Edmonds Museum again sponsoring trip to China; learn more April 13

From The Great Wall in Beijing to the Terra Cotaa Warriors in Xi’an and Bund in Shanghai, see this and more on the upcoming 10-day grand tour of China sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum.

The tour dates are Sept. 25-Oct. 4, 2017.

Want to learn more? Mark your calendars to attend an orientation at the Edmonds Historical Museum on April 13 at 5:30 p.m, led by tour operator Leo Liu. Citslinc International has been bringing American groups to China since 1995. Specializing in delivering a first-class experience at an affordable price, Citslinc provides seasoned, English-speaking guides, modern buses and accommodations along with meals in four- and five-star hotels and restaurants, all for $2,500.

This is not the first time Citslinc has brought Edmonds citizens to China — they also operated the highly-acclaimed 2014 tour sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber. So they not only know China, but they know Edmonds travelers.

In addition, the group will be accompanied by experienced China traveler Valerie Claypool, who has been on the last two Edmonds Chamber trips and will be returning this year. There are still some spaces left, so if you’ve always wanted to visit China, here is your chance.

The April 13 orientation will be at the Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You’ll meet the tour operators, learn more about the itinerary and have the chance to ask questions.

Questions can also be directed to Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665.