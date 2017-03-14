Edmonds Museum to host Randall J. Hodges photography talk March 18

Seats are still available for a presentation this Saturday evening, March 18 by Edmonds-based photographer Randall J. Hodges. The event will run from 7-9 p.m. at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Hodges has been capturing images of the Western U.S. as a full-time professional photographer for over 15 years. Most of his work comes from time spent in the wilderness areas of the west, where he had has hiked and photographed over 23,000 trail miles.

His photographs have appeared in publications like National Geographic, Nature Photographer Magazine, Northwest Travel Magazine, Oregon Coast Magazine and Seattle Magazine. He speaks at photography conventions and seminars and teaches, out in the field, lessons and seminars, where he shares his old-school techniques on digital cameras with his students.

Cost for the event is $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members, and includes non-alcoholic refreshments and snacks. Call 425-774-0900 or email info@historicedmonds.org to reserve your spot. The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.