Edmonds Planning Board seeks new alternate member

The City of Edmonds is seeking a resident interested in participating on the Edmonds Planning Board. The planning board serves as an advisory board to the Edmonds City Council on rezones, comprehensive planning, Community Development Code amendments, and other land use issues.

The board meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex. Volunteer board members serve for a four-year term and are eligible for re-appointment to a second four-year term. The alternate member attends all board meetings, taking part in discussions and serving as a regular voting member when one of the regular seven members is absent.

Interested residents within the City of Edmonds may pick up an application at the reception desk in the lobby of City Hall located at 121 5th Ave. N., or call 425-771-0247 to receive an application by mail or email. Here is a link to the city website for an application.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation. Application deadline is Monday, April 3, 2017 at 4:30 pm.